SoFi Stadium inside look: Rams, Chargers new home in Inglewood nears completion

By
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Rams and the Chargers are preparing to play the upcoming NFL season in the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

On Wednesday, officials announced the stadium is 85% complete, and the $5 billion SoFi Stadium is on schedule to open up this summer.

"This is like the Eighth Wonder of the World in there," said Chargers kicker Michael Badgley. "It's insane. I didn't realize it was like this."

The roof will be covered with 302 picture frames and so far, 122 have been installed. The two-sided video board will have 260 speakers.

Jason Gannon, the managing director of SoFi Stadium, says the size of the project and architecture of the building is what makes it special.

Taylor Swift will open up SoFi Stadium on July 25. The Rams and Chargers will begin play in the fall.

The stadium will also host Super Bowl LVI in February 2022.

The Rams held the groundbreaking construction ceremony in November 2016.
