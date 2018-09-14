Nipsey Hussle's Hyde Park store, The Marathon, investigated for reported shooting, stabbing

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities investigated a possible shooting and stabbing at rapper Nipsey Hussle's clothing store in Hyde Park. (KABC)

By
HYDE PARK LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities investigated a possible shooting and stabbing at rapper Nipsey Hussle's clothing store in Hyde Park.

The store, called The Marathon, carries Hussle's clothing brand. Authorities were near the area when people began flagging them down to report a shooting.

But when police got to the store no suspects or victims were found. Police said they found blood at the scene and three employees at the store were not cooperating.

Hussle opened the clothing store in June 2017 at a star-studded event that included appearances from NBA players Russell Westbrook, DeMarcus Cousins and some notable rappers.

The location is very popular and gained notoriety around the country.

Witness Erica Jefferson said she came to the store to make a purchase, but was turned away by police.

"We were coming to pick up some souvenirs that our family and friends really wanted, but we're not going to be able to get them now," she said. "I'm scared wondering what went on. We could have been in there if we was there minutes earlier."

Authorities hope surveillance video will provide more information. It was unclear if Hussle was involved in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shots firedstabbinginvestigationlapdrapperbusinessclothingHyde ParkLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman barricaded in Castaic apartment after shooting at deputies
Hurricane Florence downgraded to tropical storm
Family of 'Penny Pinching Bandit' suspect to file lawsuit against LAPD
1 killed in Sunland 'Halloween House' fire
Pasadena firefighter talks disaster preparedness amid Florence
Cannabis church raided by Riverside County DA task force
Suspect sought for exposing himself to Whittier middle school students
Feds suspend immigration arrests in Hurricane Florence
Show More
Police: Man stabs family cat 12 times while 4-year-old fires AK-47
Strip mall fire in OC burns down laundromat
Ariana Grande calls late ex Mac Miller 'sweetest soul'
Ex-Santa Clarita Valley coach charged in alleged child sex assault case
Armed parolee in custody after SWAT standoff in Sylmar
More News