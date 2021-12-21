documentary

Watch Now: No Good Deed | A Crowdfunding Holiday Heist

The unraveling of a crowdfunding scam.
By Chad Pradelli
EMBED <>More Videos

No Good Deed: A Crowdfunding Holiday Heist | Full Episode

PHILADELPHIA -- This is a story of the power of giving, greed, and the unraveling of a crowdsourcing scheme due to arrogance and ineptitude.

During the holiday season of 2017, Mark D'Amico and Kate McClure started a Gofundme fundraiser to help homeless, heroin-addicted veteran Johnny Bobbitt.

It went viral and captured the hearts of 14,000 people worldwide and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars.

When a team of journalists and authorities began to take notice, the brazen scheme would crumble.

Accusations of drug use, stolen money, lavish trips, spending sprees, and courtroom theatrics would soon unfold.

The thieves would turn on one another, both in the media and behind closed doors, and led to secretly record conversations:

"You did everything. I had no part in any of this, and I'm the one taking the fall."

"You're blaming me? You're blaming me? You dumb F****** B****. You're blaming me because a junkie decided to start bulls***!"

No Good Deed takes you inside the investigation and explores the lives of those involved, including the man thousands of people wanted to help. What was his role in the scheme? Was he the actual ringleader? And where is he now?

These are some of the key moments the documentary explores through never-before-heard interviews and documents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaburlington countyhuludocumentarycrowdfundinginstagram storiesscamgofundme
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
DOCUMENTARY
No Good Deed: A Crowdfunding Holiday Heist | Now on Hulu
JFK Unsolved: The Real Conspiracies
'The Beatles: Get Back' was a labor of love for director Peter Jackson
'Being Blago' documentary premieres on Hulu
TOP STORIES
Officers fatally shoot man at Ontario hotel
COVID-19 outbreak reported at SpaceX HQ
Store clerk shot and wounded during robbery in Norwalk
LAPD investigating break-in at Bel Air mansion
244 LA city workers on unpaid leave after vaccine mandate deadline
Demand for COVID testing increases in SoCal amid omicron fears
New video shows SUV accident cause Pasadena gas spill
Show More
6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Eureka
Check your ticket: Several events canceled in LA County due to COVID
48 test positive for COVID on world's biggest cruise ship
Omicron variant now 73% of US COVID cases
Back to the beginning with 'The King's Man'
More TOP STORIES News