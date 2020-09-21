'No violence:' LeBron James comments on shooting of deputies in Compton, extends condolences

LeBron James commented on the shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies while in their patrol car in Compton, which has led to a massive search for the gunman.

James, who has recently been vocal about social justice issues and has condemned police misconduct, stressed his stance on non-violence during a post-game interview on Sunday night.

"We don't want anyone to be injured. We don't want anyone to be hurt. My condolences goes out to the officers that were shot in Los Angeles. And we want justice for that as well as we want justice for Breonna Taylor and so on and so on. We don't want no violence. We preach for the better of love and peace," he said.

EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is challenging LeBron James to match the reward money being offered in the hopes of arresting the gunman who ambushed two deputies in Compton over the weekend.



In the aftermath of the shooting, Sheriff Alex Villanueva has challenged James to match the growing reward money being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who injured the deputies in the shooting.

However, James did not respond to the challenge. The total reward sum now stands at $640,000.

One of the deputies who was shot has since been released from the hospital, while the female sheriff's deputy continues to recover. A GoFundMe page set up for the two deputies has raised more than $700,000.

EMBED More News Videos

The sheriff's department has released new photos of a deputy recovering in the hospital after she and her partner were ambushed in Compton.



Anyone with information regarding the suspect is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countylebron jameslos angeles county sheriff's departmentmanhuntshootingsheriffdeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Everything you need to know about reopening plans for LAUSD, OC schools
3.4-magnitude earthquake hits near Lake Elsinore
Bobcat Fire: More than 103K acres burned, containment at 15%
WATCH TODAY: Newsom gives update on COVID-19, CA fires
Photos show injured LASD deputy recovering in hospital
Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose at SCOTUS building for public viewing
Texas doctor dies of COVID-19 after ER rotation
Show More
POLL: Trump not trusted on COVID-19 vaccine safety
President Trump says SCOTUS announcement by week's end
Woman accused of sending ricin letter to WH arrested: AP sources
Migrant women say they didn't OK surgery in alleged forced hysterectomies
Video shows LAPD officer shoot protester in groin with projectile
More TOP STORIES News