'No violence:' LeBron James comments on shooting of deputies in Compton, extends condolences

James, who has recently been vocal about social justice issues and has condemned police misconduct, stressed his stance on non-violence during a post-game interview on Sunday night.
"We don't want anyone to be injured. We don't want anyone to be hurt. My condolences goes out to the officers that were shot in Los Angeles. And we want justice for that as well as we want justice for Breonna Taylor and so on and so on. We don't want no violence. We preach for the better of love and peace," he said.
In the aftermath of the shooting, Sheriff Alex Villanueva has challenged James to match the growing reward money being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who injured the deputies in the shooting.
However, James did not respond to the challenge. The total reward sum now stands at $640,000.
One of the deputies who was shot has since been released from the hospital, while the female sheriff's deputy continues to recover. A GoFundMe page set up for the two deputies has raised more than $700,000.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.