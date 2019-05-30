NOAA ship makes unexpected shipwreck discovery in Gulf of Mexico

The NOAA ship Okeanos Explorer discovered a shipwreck in the Gulf of Mexico while testing a new remotely operated vehicle.Researchers believe the 124 foot long ship was built in the mid-1800s.The number 2109 is visible on the ship's rudder.The structure above the water line is missing, and some timbers are charred, leading experts to believe the ship caught fire before sinking.The hull is largely intact with copper sheathing covering the bottom of the hull.Marine life is prevalent on the wreck, except on the copper sheathing. Copper was used to to prevent marine organisms, such as barnacles and Teredo navalis - a species of saltwater clam that burrows into wood.