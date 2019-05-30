NOAA ship makes unexpected shipwreck discovery in Gulf of Mexico

The NOAA ship Okeanos Explorer discovered a shipwreck in the Gulf of Mexico while testing a new remotely operated vehicle.

Researchers believe the 124 foot long ship was built in the mid-1800s.

The number 2109 is visible on the ship's rudder.

The structure above the water line is missing, and some timbers are charred, leading experts to believe the ship caught fire before sinking.

The hull is largely intact with copper sheathing covering the bottom of the hull.

Marine life is prevalent on the wreck, except on the copper sheathing. Copper was used to to prevent marine organisms, such as barnacles and Teredo navalis - a species of saltwater clam that burrows into wood.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shipwrecknoaaoceans
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News