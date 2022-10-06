DEA says $33 million meth bust in Norco was largest in Los Angeles division

NORCO, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 3,000 pounds of methamphetamine and 66 kilograms of cocaine were found in a massive drug bust in Norco last month, making it the largest seizure of meth for the Drug Enforcement Administration's Los Angeles Division.

According to the agency, authorities had been investigating a cocaine and meth drug trafficking organization believed to be linked to the Sinaloa Cartel.

During the investigation, DEA agents and officers, along with the Fontana Police Department, identified a house in Norco where drugs were being stored.

Investigators saw someone carry out three boxes from the home and put them in a vehicle, according to authorities.

The search resulted in the seizure of 66 kilograms of cocaine and 3,552 pounds of meth from numerous boxes found the home's garage, the DEA said.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $33 million.

"Synthetic drugs like methamphetamine are highly addictive, dangerous and killing people at alarming rates," said DEA Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodner. "This massive seizure likely saved lives and prevented the Sinaloa Cartel from doing business and profiting on the lives of people in our communities."

The investigation into the drug trafficking organization remains ongoing.