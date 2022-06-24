At least 1 person injured after violent hit-and-run crash in North Hills

EMBED <>More Videos

North Hills hit-and-run crash leaves at least 1 person injured

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are investigating a violent hit-and-run crash in a San Fernando Valley neighborhood.

It happened in North Hills near the intersection of Nordhoff Street and Burnet Avenue Thursday night.

Witnesses say one of the drivers ran away from the crash scene and left behind another driver injured.

Paramedics took that injured person to a nearby trauma center in an unknown condition.

The crash also resulted in a fire hydrant being sheared off and sending a huge geyser of water into the air.

One of the vehicles jumped a curb, skidded down the sidewalk and slammed into a fence at a very large apartment complex, according to investigators.

Many people in the neighborhood came out to take a look at all the damage.

The search for the driver who ran away is ongoing.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north hillslos angeleslos angeles countycar crashhit and runcrimelapdlos angelescrash
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Senate passes gun control bill, sends it to House
Van Nuys sisters killed in Guatemala violent car crash
Suspicious powder found at 'Recall Gascón' office in West LA
Opening statements start for 2019 crash that killed baby, parents
Pilot attempting to land claims seeing flying jet pack person near LAX
Los Angeles County reports 14 total probable cases of monkeypox
Firefighters swiftly contain blaze as it nears Sylmar home
Show More
These SoCal beaches that made the list for worst water quality
LA double murder suspect arrested by Fugitive Task Force in Hesperia
LAUSD offering in-person summer school to TK through 12th grade
Amazon's Alexa could soon mimic voice of your late grandmother
Title IX: Celebrating 50th anniversary and impact on women's sports
More TOP STORIES News