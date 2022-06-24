At least 1 person injured after violent hit-and-run crash in North Hills

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are investigating a violent hit-and-run crash in a San Fernando Valley neighborhood.It happened in North Hills near the intersection of Nordhoff Street and Burnet Avenue Thursday night.Witnesses say one of the drivers ran away from the crash scene and left behind another driver injured.Paramedics took that injured person to a nearby trauma center in an unknown condition.The crash also resulted in a fire hydrant being sheared off and sending a huge geyser of water into the air.One of the vehicles jumped a curb, skidded down the sidewalk and slammed into a fence at a very large apartment complex, according to investigators.Many people in the neighborhood came out to take a look at all the damage.The search for the driver who ran away is ongoing.