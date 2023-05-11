WATCH LIVE

Search for driver underway after deadly hit-and-run crash in North Hollywood

Thursday, May 11, 2023 8:45PM
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a person was struck and killed in North Hollywood.

The deadly incident happened just before 4 a.m. Thursday near Saticoy Street and Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead. The victim has not yet been identified.

Authorities have not been able to provide a description of the suspect or the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police.

