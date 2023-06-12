Man dies from injuries nearly 2 months after shooting near Northridge ice cream shop

Several weeks after a shooting near an ice cream shop in Northridge, which initially left one other person dead and others wounded, another victim has died as a result.

Back in April, a gunman approached the victims near the shop on Parthenia Street and shot at them several times. Two of the victims had just offered to paint over graffiti on the wall of the shop for free.

Over the weekend, family members said Benjamin Marin passed away from his injuries - nearly two months after the shooting took place. They say he'd been fighting for his life after undergoing several surgeries.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Marin's family to help raise money for funeral and hospital expenses.

Jamal Jackson, of Panorama City, was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after the shooting. The 24-year-old is currently awaiting arraignment.