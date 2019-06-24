dominican republic deaths

Long Island man becomes 11th to die on Dominican Republic vacation

GLEN COVE, Long Island -- A pizzeria owner from Long Island has apparently become the 11th American tourist to die in nearly a year after or during a visit to the Dominican Republic.

The U.S. Department of State confirmed that 56-year-old Vittorio Caruso, of Glen Cove, died in the Caribbean country on June 17. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Timeline of tourist deaths in the Dominican Republic:
EMBED More News Videos

Mysterious deaths of 8 Americans on vacation: TIMELINE



The causes of death in other reported cases range from sudden heart attack to respiratory failure.

Despite growing concerns, the Dominican Republic's minister of tourism said the number of tourist deaths is down compared to prior years.

The spokesperson said that more than 2.7 million U.S. citizens visit the Dominican Republic each year and, as in most countries, "the overwhelming majority travel without incident."

In response to media reports about these deaths, the FBI released the following statement:

"At the request of Dominican authorities, the FBI continues to assist with the ongoing local investigation, to include support with toxicology as well as the arrival of a small team of FBI personnel in the Dominican Republic. We refer you to the Dominican authorities for any further questions regarding their ongoing investigation."

MORE: What you need to know about canceling/re-booking trips to the Dominican Republic
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
glen covedominican republic deathsu.s. & worlddeath investigation
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC DEATHS
Schumer: ATF should investigate Dominican Republic deaths
Rick Springfield cancels, moves Dominican Republic concert
Airlines offering waivers, credits for flights to Dominican Republic
Tourist recalls chemical smell in room while visiting DR
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News