Firefighters rescue small dog from storm drain in Ventura County

Saturday, April 8, 2023 3:00PM
A local family breathed a sigh of relief after their small dog was rescued from a storm drain in Ventura County.

OAK PARK (KABC) -- A local family breathed a sigh of relief after their small dog was rescued from a storm drain in Ventura County.

The dog was outside playing Friday when it ran into the drain and had to be rescued from under the street in the community of Oak Park. Fortunately, county firefighters were prepared.

They used a fan with a ventilation tube to spook the dog from one side of the street to the other, which had an opening.

A large pole was used to latch onto the dog and bring it back to the surface safely, returning it with its family.

