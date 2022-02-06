Community & Events

Community comes out to celebrate the Black History Parade in Anaheim, a decades-long tradition

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Community comes out to celebrate the Black History Parade in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County's Black History Parade is a tradition that has been going strong in the community for more than four decades, and Saturday's event had a lot to celebrate.

Saturday's parade Grand Marshal was none other then R&B Grammy-nominated legend Kenny Lattimore, widely known for the wedding favorite, "For You."

"We hear the slave story, we hear that so much, and we understand that part of our history, and who we are," said Lattimore. "But at the same time, we've been overcomers, we've been people who have contributed to the society in such a great way. To the stop lights, to the lights themselves, with Lewis Latimer."

Lewis Latimer actually drew the first electric light blueprints and patented a method for making carbon filaments. History like that is threaded through the Orange County Black History Parade, which is one paradegoers have been enjoying for 42 years.

"It's really special because not only is our history just important, but to have the community come together, it's a celebration so that our children, generations, can celebrate and be proud of the accomplishments of African Americans," said Lattimore.

Marching, dancing, and music between Lincoln Avenue and Water Street along Anaheim, encapsulated a steady stream of celebration this morning.

This year's theme was, "Our Heritage: Reflecting, Advancing, Uniting."

"I think that is the biggest thing here, that you see all cultures celebrating Black History Month, but also how can we make history moving forward," said James DuBose, Entertainment Marshall.



A city spokesman explained how Anaheim honors Black History Month at events like the one on Saturday.

"This is a moment to pause and reflect on that, but it's also to help us go forward," said City of Anaheim Spokesman Mike Lyster. "The unity fair that we see behind us has a college fair, a health fair, youth tables, things that really help us move forward."

Lattimore, who established his own public non-profit organization, The Kenny Lattimore Foundation, said, "In whatever community we're in, where we are, whether we're small in number or what have you, we still are in a position to celebrate. And just make sure that in our diverse and multicultural communities, that we are celebrated."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsanaheimorange countyparadeblack history montheventscommunity
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
At least 50 vehicles stolen in online scheme, OC authorities say
Morocco's king says boy, 5, trapped in deep well has died
2 juvenile suspects arrested in triple shooting near Torrance Mall
Feds crack down on fake NFL gear coming into SoCal as Super Bowl nears
Southwest Airlines bringing back alcohol on planes
Rams set up fan store at 'The Grove' on week leading up to Super Bowl
Seattle mom IDed as victim fatally shot on bus in Northern California
Show More
Medicare to cover up to 8 free over-the-counter COVID tests per month
Queen backs plan to one day call son's wife 'Queen Camilla'
Alleged LA gang members charged in crime spree that includes 6 murders
Super Bowl Experience: Convention Center hosts 'football theme park'
Bystander helps Brea police officer subdue suspect - Video
More TOP STORIES News