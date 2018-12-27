A Huntington Beach ride-share driver was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting three developmentally disabled women in Costa Mesa, police said.Costa Mesa police said Rusty Lee Love, 52, was identified by the three women as the man suspected of sexually assaulting them in their Costa Mesa homes while providing unlicensed massage services between 2017 and 2018.Love was arrested last Friday in the 2000 block of Beach Boulevard in Huntington Beach. He was booked into Orange County Jail on suspicion of sexual assault against developmentally disabled persons. He has since posted bail.Following Love's arrest, detectives learned he had been working as a ride-booking services driver, operating between Orange and San Diego counties. Detectives are asking for the public's help to identify potential additional victims Love might have had access to through his employment as well as his personal network.If you have any relevant information about this ongoing investigation, you're urged to contact Detective Rob Dimel at (714) 754-5363.