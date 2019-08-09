Orange County stabbing spree suspect charged with 51 felony counts after rampage leaves 4 dead

The man accused of stabbing six people, killing four of them in #GardenGrove and #SantaAna Wednesday, Zachary Castaneda, faces 11 felonies, including murder. His arraignment is scheduled to start at 2:00 at the Central Justice Center. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/eqeKIbn014 — Jessica De Nova (@abc7jessica) August 9, 2019

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- A known gang member was charged Friday with 51 felony counts in connection with a stabbing and robbery spree in Orange County earlier this week that left four people dead and two others hospitalized, according to court records.Zachary Castaneda, 33, was taken into custody by undercover Garden Grove police detectives at a 7-Eleven in neighboring Santa Ana on Wednesday. He "could have injured or killed many other people," had he not been apprehended, Garden Grove police Chief Tom DaRe said.The arrest came after a deadly two-hour rampage that began with a residential burglary and ultimately comprised seven crime scenes in two cities.