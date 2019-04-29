Teen in critical condition after falling through skylight in Fountain Valley

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A teenage boy is in critical condition after falling nearly 40 feet through a skylight in Fountain Valley.Officers say the 14-year-old boy and two girls -- ages 15 and 11-- gained access to a rooftop of a business using a fire ladder. The accident happened Sunday night just before 7 p.m. on Spencer Avenue. They say one of the girls flagged down a passing truck driver who then called for help.