Authorities have identified the victims of a triple homicide in Newport Beach as the suspect's parents and their housekeeper.A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Department, citing coroner's officials, said the victims were: Newport Beach residents Kim Nicholson, 61, and Richard Nicholson, 64; and Maria Morse, 57, of Anaheim. The causes of death were not disclosed.The three were found dead in a Newport Beach home on Wednesday evening. The Nicholsons, who lived in the home, were the parents of 27-year-old suspect Camden Burton Nicholson. Morse, of Anaheim, was their housekeeper, said Heather Rangel, a Newport Beach police spokeswoman.Rangel added that there is no ongoing threat to the area.Camden Nicholson was arrested and booked in connection with the incident.According to investigators, Newport Beach police received a call from Irvine police shortly before 9 p.m. requesting a welfare check at a home in the 30 block of Palazzo. Irvine authorities were in contact with a man at UC Irvine Medical Center's ER.Officers responded to the residence, where they discovered the deceased individuals. A homicide investigation was launched.Camden Nicholson, a Newport Beach resident, was later taken into custody . He has since been charged with three counts of murder with a special circumstances allegation of multiple murders.