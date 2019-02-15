NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --Authorities have identified the victims of a triple homicide in Newport Beach as the suspect's parents and their housekeeper.
A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Department, citing coroner's officials, said the victims were: Newport Beach residents Kim Nicholson, 61, and Richard Nicholson, 64; and Maria Morse, 57, of Anaheim. The causes of death were not disclosed.
The three were found dead in a Newport Beach home on Wednesday evening. The Nicholsons, who lived in the home, were the parents of 27-year-old suspect Camden Burton Nicholson. Morse, of Anaheim, was their housekeeper, said Heather Rangel, a Newport Beach police spokeswoman.
Rangel added that there is no ongoing threat to the area.
Camden Nicholson was arrested and booked in connection with the incident.
According to investigators, Newport Beach police received a call from Irvine police shortly before 9 p.m. requesting a welfare check at a home in the 30 block of Palazzo. Irvine authorities were in contact with a man at UC Irvine Medical Center's ER.
Officers responded to the residence, where they discovered the deceased individuals. A homicide investigation was launched.
Camden Nicholson, a Newport Beach resident, was later taken into custody. He has since been charged with three counts of murder with a special circumstances allegation of multiple murders.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.