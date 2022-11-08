Off-duty San Bernardino police officer arrested for allegedly firing gun into air outside bar

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- An off-duty San Bernardino police officer was arrested for allegedly firing his gun into the air multiple times outside a bar while out drinking with friends, officials said Monday.

The incident was reported around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, outside the Dogwood Tavern in the mountain community of Blue Jay.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies received reports of shots fired in the area.

After investigating they say they learned that a man, later identified as Fidel Ocampo-Rodarte, was out drinking with friends when they went outside the bar.

He allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired several shots into the air. A short time later, he fired more shots into the air in the parking lot. They then left the area in different vehicles.

Deputies were able to identify Rodarte as the man who fired the shots and began looking for him.

Later that day, he turned himself in to the sheriff's Twin Peaks station.

Rodarte, 24, is a police officer who has been with the San Bernardino city department for three years, the department confirmed.

Deputies later served a search warrant at his home and found multiple firearms. He was arrested and booked for negligent discharge of a firearm.

"I'm extremely disappointed at what I have been told so far and what I saw on a copy of the business surveillance video," San Bernardino Police Chief Darren Goodman said.

"The conduct is not something that is fitting of a San Bernardino Police officer, or any officer for that matter. While I will withhold judgment until the investigation has concluded, I will tell you that this is not what I expect, and this is not conduct that represents the vast majority of our officers."