Off-duty LA County sheriff's deputy shot while sitting in car in City Terrace; suspect at large

A suspect remains on the loose after shooting and wounding an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in City Terrace, authorities say.
CITY TERRACE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect remains on the loose after shooting and wounding an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in City Terrace early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The deputy was shot one time in a lower extremity while he was sitting in the driver seat and he self-transported to a hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound, authorities said in a news release.

L.A. County sheriff's investigators said the off-duty deputy was driving in the area of the 800 block of North Hazard Avenue around 2:25 a.m. when he was approached by a man who appeared to be about 20-years-old.

The suspect pulled out a handgun and fired at the deputy, who then returned fire, authorities said.

Two passengers in the car were not hurt.

The deputy's name has not been released. It was not immediately known if the deputy knew the suspect.

Authorities don't know if the suspect, who was wearing a red sweatshirt and black shorts, was struck by the deputy's gunfire. He fled the scene on foot.

Investigators are looking for witnesses and surveillance video that may have captured the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countylos angeles county sheriff's departmentdeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County officials to consider curfew amid COVID surge
Biden to address economy plans as COVID-19 pandemic rages
2 earthquakes rattle parts of SoCal, Central CA
Orange, Ventura counties at risk of moving back to purple tier
Nevada is 1st state to constitutionally protect same-sex marriage
Texas woman warns of COVID-19 after 6 relatives die
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to give CA coronavirus update
Show More
Towering 'King Tides' hitting California coastline
Mexico reaches 1M COVID-19 cases, nears 100K deaths
Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda hospitalized in OC
Tower Records launches online music store
Nearly half of Biden transition team are people of color
More TOP STORIES News