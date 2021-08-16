Family, friends mourn LAPD Officer Becky Strong, who died of COVID-19

By ABC7.com staff
Family, friends mourn LAPD officer who died of COVID-19

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- Funeral services were held Monday for Los Angeles Police Department Officer Becky Strong, who died recently of complications from COVID-19.

Officers, friends and family members gathered at Forest Lawn in Covina to say goodbye to Strong, who had been with the department since 1994.

The 57-year-old was the 10th COVID-related death in the department.

Chief Michel Moore described Strong as an officer who did her job with heart.

"For those that knew her best, I'm told Becky was funny, loud and sassy," Moore said.

Family and friends, dressed in white, grieved the loss but celebrated a woman who enjoyed planning a party.

"Now I'm the oldest but you would think Becky was the oldest because she did have a bossy spirit," said Strong's sister, Wendy Calloway. "It was just who she was, but we liked it. We liked it when she said I want you here at 10:00, bring the tacos and margarita mix. We just liked that stuff."

Strong was assigned for a majority of her recent years to the department's South Traffic Division.

Strong is survived by her husband, who is a retired CHP sergeant, and a stepdaughter who works as a CHP dispatcher.

"Becky is now an angel watching over all of us," said Strong's friend, Officer Jerretta Sandoz. "I love you and I will see you again."

Strong was also remembered as an athlete, competing in track-and-field events in the police Olympics, along with several Baker-to-Vegas relays, while also riding in the police unity tour.

