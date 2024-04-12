Officer slams into El Monte burger restaurant after being hit by DUI suspect, police say

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A police officer's vehicle slammed into a hamburger restaurant in El Monte after being struck by a DUI suspect overnight Thursday, authorities said.

The crash happened on Valley Boulevard, near Peck Road, and resulted in the building's overhand crashing down.

According to authorities, driver suspected of DUI hit the officer's patrol vehicle who was responding to another incident at the time.

The officer was transported to a hospital but is expected to be OK.

The suspect was arrested but has not been publicly identified.

The restaurant was open at the time but no employees or customers were injured.