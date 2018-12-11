WOOLSEY FIRE

Woolsey Fire: LA County officials to host 2 town halls for victims of destructive blaze

The rubble of a home destroyed in the Woolsey Fire is shown in a file photo. (KABC)

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) --
Victims of the devastating Woolsey Fire will have an opportunity Thursday evening to ask questions at town hall hosted by federal and Los Angeles County officials.

The meeting is the first of two such events that have been scheduled. They will be hosted by county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the county's Public Works and Office of Emergency Management.

Thursday's town hall is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. at King Gillette Ranch, 26800 Mulholland Highway in Calabasas. The second meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Malibu's Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway.

According to organizers, resources will be provided to victims of the 96,949-acre wildfire and questions they have will be answered. The November blaze destroyed about 1,500 structures and damaged 341 others in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

This week's events come after new numbers were released Wednesday, estimating statewide insurance payouts of more than $9 billion for victims of last month's fires across the state.
