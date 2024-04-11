'Good riddance': Reactions pour in after the death of OJ Simpson

Reaction are pouring in following the death of O.J. Simpson after a battle with cancer. He was 76. Simpson's family announced the news on his X account. Relatives said he died Wednesday.

Reactions to the death of O.J. Simpson

___

Fred Goldman, father of Ron Goldman

"The only thing I have to say is it's just further reminder of Ron being gone all these years. It's no great loss to the world. It's a further reminder of Ron's being gone." - Fred Goldman, father of Ron Goldman, to NBC News.

___

Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter

"O.J. Simpson was the first player to reach a rushing mark many thought could not be attained in a 14-game season when he topped 2,000 yards. His on-field contributions will be preserved in the hall's archives in Canton, Ohio." - Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter, in a statement.

Buffalo Bills running back O.J. Simpson (32), strides over teammates as he latches on to Joe DeLamielleurs during a football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Buffalo, N.Y. AP Photo/File

___

Magic Johnson

"Cookie and I are praying for O.J. Simpson's children ... and his grandchildren following his passing. I know this is a difficult time." - Magic Johnson, on X.

___

Director David Zucker

"R.I.P. Nordberg. 'His acting was a lot like his murdering: He got away with it, but no one believed him.'" - David Zucker, who directed Simpson in two "Naked Gun" movies, on social media.

___

Attorney David Cook

"He died without penance. We don't know what he has, where it is or who is in control. We will pick up where we are and keep going with it." - David Cook, a San Francisco attorney for the Goldman family who has been seeking since 2008 to collect the civil judgment in the Ron Goldman case, in a statement.

___

Caitlyn Jenner

"Good Riddance #OJSimpson" - Caitlyn Jenner, on X.

___

Hall of Fame offensive lineman Joe DeLamielleure

"I'm sad because, when people die you go Oh, God, that's terrible.' But what happened to him, and maybe he brought it upon himself, but he was an icon in the nation. And he meant a lot (to) people doing those commercials. He did a lot for the Black race even though he didn't know it. He wasn't Muhammad Ali or anything, but he was doing things for athletes and not just Black athletes, but he kicked us into a really big thing. That's what I think of him. He was a groundbreaker." - Joe DeLamielleure, Hall of Fame offensive lineman, Simpson teammate in Buffalo, by phone to The Associated Press.

O.J. Simpson shows the jury a new pair of Aris extra-large gloves, similar to the gloves found at the crime scene 21 June 1995, during his double murder trial in Los Angeles, CA. VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images

Former Buffalo Bills teammate Booker Edgerson

"We really didn't get along in the beginning. But eventually we became roommates and everything. So we had an outstanding relationship. We did a lot of things together. We went through a lot when he had his good years in Buffalo." - Booker Edgerson, Simpson teammate in Buffalo, by phone to The Associated Press.

___

The Heisman Trophy

"The Heisman Trophy Trust mourns the passing of 1968 Heisman Trophy winner OJ Simpson. We extend our sympathy to his family." - Official Heisman Trophy account on X.

Attorney Alan Dershowitz

"I knew he was very sick, so I'm upset that he died. I got to know him fairly well during the trial. It was one of the most divisive trials in American history along racial lines. He'll always be remembered for the Bronco chase, for the glove, and for the moment of acquittal." - Attorney Alan Dershowitz, an adviser on Simpson's legal "dream team," to NBC News.

