Omelette Inn has been neighborhood staple for 20+ years in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- If you like breakfast and love a good omelet, check in to Omelette Inn in Downtown Long Beach.

The ultimate breakfast burrito, strawberry whipped cream chocolate drizzled waffles, steak and potatoes, delicious chilaquiles - but their claim to fame are the 18 customized omelets on the menu.

"It's my husband's longtime dream. He made it come true. I enjoy working with people. I enjoy the customers. My daughters have helped with this restaurant since they were little," Omelette Inn co-owner Alma Anguiano said.

Alma and husband Jose Anguiano have owned the spot for 23 years - you can find Chef Jose in the kitchen.

The most ordered omelet is the "Hobo omelet": handfuls of bacon, ham, sausage, bell peppers, green onions and cheddar cheese to top it off.

My favorite was the "Sicilian omelet" - mushrooms, spinach, tomato and goat cheese!

"The staff is amazing. Like they memorize you, they know you when you come in, so if you do any work around town they'll generally bring you what you want without asking so that's helpful," customer William Smith said.

Omelette Inn is open seven days a week for breakfast and lunch, only closing one day each year for Christmas.

"Come to fabulous Long Beach. It's definitely changing very quickly, but there are still places that have been here for the long run and this is one of them," Smith added.

"It's the food and the service. Like I say, my workers and myself, we really go out of our way to make our customers feel like we're a tight family," Alma smiled.

