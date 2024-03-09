On The Menu: B's Chicken and Waffles in Ontario brings classic soul food to SoCal

With an extensive all-day menu, B's Chicken and Waffles in Ontario is truly putting the "soul" in soul food. On this edition of ABC7's On The Menu, we show you how the popular spot is changing how people think of chicken and waffles.

With an extensive all-day menu, B's Chicken and Waffles in Ontario is truly putting the "soul" in soul food. On this edition of ABC7's On The Menu, we show you how the popular spot is changing how people think of chicken and waffles.

With an extensive all-day menu, B's Chicken and Waffles in Ontario is truly putting the "soul" in soul food. On this edition of ABC7's On The Menu, we show you how the popular spot is changing how people think of chicken and waffles.

With an extensive all-day menu, B's Chicken and Waffles in Ontario is truly putting the "soul" in soul food. On this edition of ABC7's On The Menu, we show you how the popular spot is changing how people think of chicken and waffles.

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- If you're looking for some delicious, flavorful food that will make you feel like you're at your grandmother's house, B's Chicken and Waffles in Ontario is the place to be.

"It just brings you back to a place in your childhood with great memories," said owner Brandi Dobbins. "I grew up like that, so that's why I try to create that same environment that I experienced growing up. Family, fun and good food."

Known for B's famous chicken and waffles, you can order the house waffle with fresh fruit or the luscious red velvet. It comes with your choice of deep fried chicken and one side. They have plenty of sides to choose from such as macaroni and cheese, greens, candied yams, you name it!

A favorite is the smothered chicken. It includes sautéed onions, bell peppers, rice, and gravy.

Another best seller is the mac-nificent "Mac Daddy," a big and juicy fried chicken breast that has a scoop of mac and cheese, jalapenos, bacon and a drizzle of gravy on a toasted bun.

Formerly known as Maple House Chicken and Waffles, Dobbins, an Upland native, started as a server at the restaurant and worked her way up the ranks. She took ownership in 2020.

"We are really cooking with love. I want to make sure that when people bite into our food, that they're actually getting good food," she said.

Dobbins prides herself on bringing quality, affordable food to her community. It's an effort she said would be impossible without the support of her family, staff, and the Ontario Christian Center.

"It's hard to do. When you're a small business and you're running things on your own, sometimes it's hard, and they keep me lifted up," she said. "Keep me encouraged. You want to do good. You want to succeed. It's not just about you. You impact so many lives."

For a good meal that's sure to fill you up, B's Chicken and Waffles is the spot.

"I'm so thankful that someone took the time out of their day to even mention us, we're humbled," said Dobbins. "We're grateful for the opportunity, and we hope everyone comes in and gets a chance to try it as well."

B's Chicken and Waffles is located at 1520 N Mountain Ave A101 and is open six days a week. They're closed on Wednesdays.