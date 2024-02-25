On The Menu: Calle Ocho brings a taste of Cuban cuisine to the Inland Empire

Looking for Cuban cuisine? Look no further, Calle Ocho is bringing Cuban flavors to the Inland Empire.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- In the Inland Empire, there's a restaurant paying tribute to Cuban culture and packing flavor into every single dish.

It's a place that has old family photos and relics of Cuban culture.

The restaurant embraces the Cuban culture with 90% of the souvenirs being gifted by customers in the community.

Calle Ocho in Rancho Cucamonga pays homage to the famous street in Miami's "Little Havana" neighborhood and is giving the Inland Empire a taste of Cuban cuisine.

"It's a home vibe. It's that warmth. The food is amazing. You can't go wrong," said regular customer Hector Cardiel.

Known for their coffee and Cuban sandwich, Calle Ocho has been serving this crave-worthy cuisine since 2016.

A customer favorite is the Ropa Vieja Fries, which consist of garlic fries topped with shredded beef, marinated in Cuban spices with Swiss cheese.

Back by popular demand, customers can find the slow cooked BBQ pork fries on the menu once again.

Another favorite that customers can't get enough are the fresh, never-frozen empanadas. They can be ordered with ground beef, shredded pork, chicken and guava with cheese.

The Cuban Coffee Queen and her husband credit their faith and family for the restaurant's continued success.

"When I started this business there was no money in the bank. Not a dollar," said Denise Perez-McCaine.

Every morning begins with a prayer and each day ends in gratitude for what's become a gathering spot for customers loving this Cuban food.

"It's the best place in Rancho Cucamonga and I want to say the whole world," said customer Sugi Orteza Uzoh.

Calle Ocho is located at 8880 Archibald Avenue. They are open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Thank you Denise for the submission!