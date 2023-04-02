On the Menu: Fatima's Grill in Downey offers unique take on Lebanese-Mexican fusion food

What was once a "tough sell" for the owners is now a big hit among food lovers as a Lebanese-Mexican fusion restaurant in Downey continues to think big.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- What was once a "tough sell" for the owners is now a big hit among food lovers as a Lebanese-Mexican fusion restaurant in Downey continues to think big.

Fatima's Grill promises big portions and fresh ingredients - all made with love.

"The best way to anyone's heart is food, right? So Mediterranean food, Mexican food kind of collide as a food fusion and it's been doing great," said owner Ali Elrada.

Elrada and his wife opened the restaurant in the spring of 2016 and has been growing ever since. The meaning behind the name?

"The inspiration, of course, came from my beautiful daughter, Fatima," he smiled.

Their menu is filled with must-try items, including the Mix Shawarma Crunch Wrap, the Birria tacos, cooked and seasoned to perfection, and the viral sensation, the Birria Hot Cheetos Crunch Wrap.

"Recipes at home, recipes from my mom, recipes from my wife, so we kind of just put that all together and said, 'Let's take a shot,'" Elrada said.

Meals will cost you between $15 and $20 and the restaurant is open seven days a week.

Fatima's Grill currently has nine locations, including downtown Los Angeles, Long Beach and Paramount.

The location in Downey is located at 7840 Firestone Boulevard.

