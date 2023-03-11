Make your way into Mama's on 39 in Huntington Beach to enjoy huge servings of unique comfort food.

On the Menu: Mama's on 39 in Huntington Beach serves unique comfort food

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Make your way into Mama's on 39 in Huntington Beach, a favorite among Orange County locals.

"It's comfort. It's casual. The food is delicious," said Mama's marketing director Sri Divel.

Comfort cuisine and cocktails are what they're serving, and with over 150 menu items, Mama's can whip up something delicious for everyone.

Come hungry for breakfast, lunch, or dinner because portions are gigantic.

"You get lots of food. Big portions. So you can grab breakfast and have enough to eat for lunch and dinner," college student and customer Joshua Gaspard said.

The best sellers include the loaded tater tots piled high with impossible burger, cheese, green onions and Mama's signature sauce.

Chicken and waffles with big pieces of crispy, juicy chicken and homemade gravy are a big hit.

The patty melt, served on thick toasted sourdough bread, was my favorite.

Also leave room for French toast, coated in Cap'n Crunch cereal.

Just like at mama's house, here you're surrounded by family. Literally.

In each of Mama's three Orange County locations you'll see a Mama's wall - pictures of real local moms submitted by customers in the community.

Something else that's cool - Thrifty's ice cream as soon as you step in the door.

"It's something that's so special. So unique. During the summer we have a line around the building just for that ice cream window. So it's something that's so cool and you can't find it anymore and we have it," Divel said.

Whether it is a monster burger, or a monster cocktail, like the 32-ounce Mama Mary, for 12 years the customers keep coming back.

"It's a blessing. We are so thankful for everyone who walks through our doors here. There are so many amazing places to eat in Southern California as we all know. And just that anybody would take time out of their day to say something nice about us just makes us feel great," co-owner Robert Corrigan said.

You can find Mama's in Huntington Beach, Los Alamitos and Ladera Ranch.

What's your favorite local restaurant? Share with us and we may highlight your submission On The Menu with Rachel Brown.