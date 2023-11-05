On The Menu: Embrace your inner fatty at Little Fatty in Mar Vista

It's time to embrace your inner fatty! That's what the owner of the Little Fatty restaurant wants you to do if you're ever hungry and are in the Mar Vista area.

That's what the owner of Little Fatty wants you to do if you're ever feeling hungry and are in the Mar Vista area.

"We like our food to remind you of your childhood but also make it craveable and Instagrammable and affordable," said Little Fatty's chef and owner David Kuo.

The self-proclaimed "Head Fatty" is serving Taiwanese and Chinese cuisine he and his three brothers grew up eating.

"You had to eat really fast because they were all older and that's how I got my nickname 'Little Fatty.' I tried to get my share of the food," he said.

The Orange Chicken is the restaurant's best seller - it's double fried so it's nice and crispy and is tossed in their house made orange sauce. Once it's finished getting plated, Sous Chef Dora adds a little orange zest to top it off.

The most popular noodle dish is the XO Fatty Noodle - a sauté of pan fried rolled rice noodles, chrysanthemum leaves, garlic, and bean sprouts.

Ordering this is a must!

"It was a long, long road to get here and it's really humbling that people enjoy our food. Every day we just try to get better and better," Kuo said.

Also, make sure to check out the BBQ Pork, a popular appetizer. The pork hawk is braised for four hours, crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside and served with steamed baou buns. It's perfect to share - or not to share - with family and friends.

The Walnut Shrimp is another favorite and so is the Don Don Mien: ground beef and house made noodles with over 40 different spices and sauces.

A lot of the ingredients are imported from Taiwan.

Most of the entrees and noodle dishes cost around $20.

Plus, if you loved your meal so much that you have to have it again, walk to Fatty Mart next door, a grocery store offering multicultural specialties.

Born and raised in West Covina, Kuo graduated from UCLA with a degree in political science. But 'Little Fatties' everywhere are thrilled he decided to realize his dream of owning a restaurant and share his love for Taiwanese food.

"I think we have a special combination of having great cocktails, great food, and a really enjoyable atmosphere," he said.

Little Fatty, located at 3809 Grand View Boulevard in Mar Vista, is open seven days a week and offers two happy hour opportunities every night.

Thank you English for the submission!