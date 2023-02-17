On The Menu: Corner Grille in Panorama City offers Korean fusion favorites at an affordable price

If you're in the mood for food that's packed with flavor down to the very last bite, Corner Grille has got you covered.

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you're in the mood for food that's packed with flavor down to the very last bite, Corner Grille has got you covered.

The small, fast casual restaurant in Panorama City, located on the border of Van Nuys, is known for its top-rated Korean fusion hamburgers, tacos, and barbecue.

"It's like an introductory course to Korean food, where western and Korean food meets together," said Tim Choi, one of the owners of Corner Grille.

Choi and Thomas Lee immigrated from South Korea four decades ago and wanted to expose Los Angeles to the Korean flavors they grew up with.

Plus, most menu items are under $15.

"We're affordable," said Choi. "If you go to a traditional Korean barbecue place, the cost is a lot higher, so people are hesitant to try new things at a higher price, but us, we're affordable, so they can try at an affordable price and it's like a doorstep to a different type of good."

The owners said with the rise of K-Pop superstars like the band BTS, customers are becoming more curious about Korean cuisine.

"People watch Korean programming, drama, and they see what Koreans eat and they come to our restaurant to try Korean flavors," said Choi.

Corner Grille is located at 8261 Sepulveda Boulevard. It's open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays.

The restaurant closes at 8 p.m. on Sundays.

If you live in Huntington Park, a new location in the area recently opened.

