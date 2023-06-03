If you're craving authentic and delicious Cuban cuisine out here in California, Versailles Cuban Restaurant has you covered.

On The Menu: Versailles Cuban Restaurant offers delicious empanadas, sandwiches and more!

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you're craving Cuban cuisine, look no further than Versailles Cuban Restaurant in Culver City, where traditional family recipes make for an authentic dining experience.

"These are the owner's mom's recipes and we don't change them," said Manager Jordan Garcia.

Garcia's parents opened Versailles in 1980. Originally from Cuba, they immigrated to Southern California in the late 50s and wanted to share their culture and cuisine.

Cuban food is heavily influenced by Spanish, African and Caribbean cultures.

Most meals are served with fried plantains and your choice of white rice and black beans or moros y cristianos, which are rice and beans cooked together.

Versailles Cuban Restaurant is known for its roasted pork, rotisserie chicken and their special garlic Mojo sauce that accompanies most dishes.

Another fan favorite? The Sandwich Cubano, which features a roasted pork leg, ham, Swiss cheese, mustard, pickles, all loaded into a baguette.

Other popular items include the Carne Con Papas - Beef Stew and empanadas, which come with your choice of chicken, beef, or spinach. Not to mention, their oxtails completely fell off the bone.

Eyewitness News was also told for dessert, patrons should try the rice pudding or Tres Leches cake that's made in house.

"We've been here since 1980 through thick and thin, through the pandemic crisis and this, and our customers have always been loyal and we can't thank them enough," Garcia said.

They also offer wine and cocktails.

You can find them in Culver City, Los Angeles and Encino.