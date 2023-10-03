The season 3 finale and all of the episodes of "Only Murders in the Building" are streaming on Hulu. Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon has more.

Murder mystery solved in 'Only Murders in the Building' season 3 finale

NEW YORK -- Regular viewers of the hit series "Only Murders in the Building" know that season 3 of the hit show is all about solving the murder of a fictional star played by Paul Rudd.

Once again, amateur detectives played by Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez are on the case.

In the season finale now streaming on Hulu, that case is finally solved.

Short plays a Broadway producer, Martin a former television actor, and Gomez co-stars as their partner in a podcast they call "Only Murders in the Building."

Rudd, the main character is Short's play, (spoiler alert) is killed in the season 3 premiere. The three podcast hosts and unlikely friends take the mystery solving into their own hands while Short attempts to keep his Broadway show alive.

One of the actors in the drama transformed into a musical called "Death Rattle Dazzle" is played by the legendary Meryl Streep.

Streep has had fun playing against type, meaning one of the world's most acclaimed performers is playing an actress who has failed to make much of an impact, until now.

Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon talked to some of the people behind the scenes who make the comedy mystery series come to life.

"Every element of our show is so well balanced with the comedy and the mystery and the realism and the silliness," said Dana Covarrubias, a costume designer.

A recent event in Manhattan showcased the costumes of the series and the array of cool props used to advance the story.

"Everything could be a clue, everything could be the next step to solving the crime," said Rich Murray, a set decorator.

The importance of these visual elements was highlighted at a pop-up event held where key scenes in season 3 were filmed.

"This whole finale episode is all about the production that our cast has been working on the entire season, so you'll finally get to see that production," said Covarrubias.

The season 3 finale and all of the episodes of "Only Murders in the Building" are streaming on Hulu. Hulu is owned by the same parent company as Channel 7.