Woman rescued after getting stuck in Cucamonga wash in Ontario

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was safely rescued from the Cucamonga wash in Ontario Sunday morning as Southern California continues to see rain in parts of the region.

Ontario firefighters said they received a call at around 7 a.m. that a woman had gotten stuck due to the rushing storm water.

The Ontario Fire Department's Urban Search and Rescue successfully got the woman out.

She was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities.

Firefighters are urging people to stay away from moving water.

Warnings and watches were up across Southern California Sunday as heavy rain caused localized flooding in greater Los Angeles.

"Significant travel delays possible with accumulating snow on several mountain roads. This could include the Tejon Pass and Grapevine area of Interstate 5," the National Weather Service's LA-area office said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.