In aftermath of Ontario explosion, San Bernardino County cracking down on illegal fireworks with new reporting system

By
FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- San Bernardino County fire officials and law enforcement unveiled a new system to report illegal fireworks in the hopes of curtailing its use.

The system comes in the wake of a massive explosion at an Ontario home that was triggered by an illegal stockpile of fireworks. Two people were killed and the explosion left over $3 million in damages to nearby homes.

"The idea is that any resident can call in a tip. If you know someone who is buying selling or making illegal fireworks you can report it," said San Bernardino County Supervisor Janice Rutherford.

The system will offer the public another avenue to report the use, sales and storage of illegal fireworks. Once a complaint is made, local law enforcement will follow up and investigate. All reports will be filed into a database to help assist the fire department and law enforcement with targeted enforcement .

"Law enforcement and fire will team up during our fireworks patrols leading up to the Fourth of July and we will utilize our contactless citation program," said Fire Marshall Mike Horton with San Bernardino County Fire.

Property owners could face hefty fines if their guests are found using fireworks.

"That app pinpoints that activity and automatically issues a citation for $1,250 to the property owner. So, we are telling property owners this year you are responsible for what happens on your property," said Horton.

The county will also offer to take back fireworks during its 10 firework surrender events, no questions asked.

To learn more about the reporting system or to surrender fireworks click on the link.

