Arrest made in false report of active shooter at Ontario Mills; suspect yelled 'gun,' police say

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a false report of an active shooter at the Ontario Mills shopping mall that caused terrified shoppers to run seeking safety.

Angel Marin, a resident of Rancho Cucamonga, was identified and taken into custody after an anonymous tip, the Ontario Police Department said in a news release Tuesday. He was booked on suspicion of making a false report of an emergency

Marin is accused of causing mass panic on the afternoon of May 29 when he allegedly yelled out "Gun!" and "He has a gun!" as he ran through the shopping center, authorities said.

"Ontario Dispatch then received multiple calls claiming a person had a gun and gunshots were heard. It has been determined that there was no gun or shots fired," the Police Department said in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police Detective Joe Paterson at (909) 408-1653 or email at jpaterson@ontariopolice.org.