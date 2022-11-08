At least 1 dead, 3 others rescued after being swept downstream in Ontario wash

At least one person is dead and others are unaccounted for after officials conducted a water rescue in Ontario Tuesday morning.

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one person is dead and others are unaccounted for after officials conducted a water rescue in Ontario Tuesday morning.

Authorities received multiple calls about multiple people in a wash in the 1200 block of E. 4th Street around 9:46 a.m, according to the Ontario Fire Department. A swift water rescue team was dispatched to the area and conducted searches up and down the body of water.

The first unit on scene reported seeing six individuals being swept downstream by the current. Three of the individuals have been rescued, officials said.

AIR7 HD was over the area where a body was seen covered.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.