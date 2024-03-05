Thief caught on video stealing ATM from barber shop in Orange County

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for a thief who broke into an Orange County barber shop in the middle of the night and stole an ATM.

The incident happened early Monday morning on Tustin Street in Orange, according to the city's police department.

That's when a truck driver used a crowbar to shatter a window at the Golden Touch Barbershop.

The thief targeted an ATM stocked with an estimated $5,000 in bills. Video shows him loading it into the bed of his pickup truck before driving away.

The barber shop is now offering a reward of $1,000 to catch the ATM thief.