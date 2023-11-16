Suspects 'staged crash' before robbing driver on 405 Freeway in Huntington Beach, CHP says

A group of suspects staged a crash on the 405 Freeway in Huntington Beach and robbed a driver at gunpoint, authorities said.

This comes after CHP responded to another freeway armed robbery on the 10 Freeway in South L.A. last month.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A group of suspects staged a crash on the 405 Freeway in Huntington Beach and robbed a driver at gunpoint, authorities said.

It happened around 1:18 p.m. Tuesday on the northbound lanes of the 405 at Beach Boulevard.

The California Highway Patrol said the robbery involved a "staged traffic collision" involving two suspect vehicles - a maroon Infiniti SUV and a white Ford Explorer.

Several suspects, who were all wearing masks and dark clothing, got out of the vehicles and approached the victim's car. They were able to get away with money and jewelry, leaving one vehicle on the scene, CHP said.

They fled in the white Ford Explorer.

Last month, a disturbing video was posted on social media showing a driver being robbed by a group of thieves in broad daylight after a violent crash on the 10 Freeway in South Los Angeles.

In that incident, the driver of a black Dodge Caravan "intentionally crashed" into a black Alfa Romeo sedan on the eastbound 10 Freeway near Arlington Avenue, according to CHP.

The robbers appear to ransack the victim's car as a man standing nearby appears to record the crime on his cellphone.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone who may have seen the incident in Huntington Beach is urged to contact the CHP Border Division Investigative Service Unit, Major Crimes Unit, at 657-391- 4017 or Investigator Joaquin Gill at 714-240-3754.