OC mother offers $5,000 reward for return of stolen urn carrying son's remains

Police said the urn was stolen from her porch, though it's unclear why the item was left there.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman in Anaheim is offering a $5,000 reward for the return of an urn containing her son's remains that was stolen from her home last week.

According to the Anaheim Police Department, the theft happened the afternoon of March 21 at the woman's home in the 300 block of South Illinois Street, just a few blocks east of the 5 Freeway.

The incident occurred sometime between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to investigators.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Anaheim Police Department at 714-328-8153 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.