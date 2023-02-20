Large tree falls on top of SUV near Anaheim park, traps and kills woman inside

Police said she was at the park with family members though it's unclear if they witnessed the incident.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was killed in Anaheim Sunday when a large tree fell on top of an SUV while she was inside.

Police said the woman, who has not yet been identified, was parked on the south side end of Pearson Park on North Harbor Boulevard.

The tree came crashing down at around 3 p.m. and landed on top of a maroon-colored Ford SUV with her inside.

"Upon officers' and fires' arrival, they located a woman in the backseat, trapped under the large tree," said Anaheim PD Sgt. John McClintock.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. She was the only person inside the vehicle, according to police.

Crews worked into the evening to remove the tree.

It's unclear what caused the tree to fall.