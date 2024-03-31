Large tree falls onto Long Beach home as storm brings heavy rain to SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A spring storm that brought heavy downpours left behind damage across Southern California, including a large tree that fell onto a home in Long Beach.

The incident happened early Sunday morning on E. Allington Street. Video from the scene showed the 20-foot Eucalyptus tree uprooted and toppled over on the front portion of the home. The roof sustained significant damage.

A mother and son were home when the tree came crashing down, but they were not injured.

The heaviest of the rain slammed the area Saturday, which led to flooding and street closures in some areas and power outages.

A spring storm system dumped heavy rain across Southern California Saturday and left several people in dangerous situations, including a dramatic water rescue and a frightening crash.

The city of Los Angeles temporarily closed the Sepulveda Basin around midday Saturday. The closure spanned Burbank Boulevard between Balboa Boulevard and the 405 Freeway, and on Woodley Avenue from Victory to Burbank Boulevard.

Also closed for the duration of the storm was the on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5 from Lankershim Boulevard in Sun Valley, where Caltrans crews were installing three extra pumps to prevent the highway from flooding.

In Fullerton, a black Nissan Altima was found 90 percent submerged in a ditch off the 57 Freeway and Chapman Avenue at 10:06 a.m. Saturday.

The person who reported the incident said the sedan spun out and went off the right shoulder into a ditch. There was no one inside the car when first responders arrived.

A chain link fence was damaged and the car was facing sideways in the ditch.

Authorities said there would be no attempt to recover the vehicle until the weather improved.

City News Service contributed to this report.