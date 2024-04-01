Topanga Canyon closure impacts traffic as storm lingers over SoCal on Easter

TOPANGA, Calif. (KABC) -- From lightning and hail to dangerous flooding, Southern California's Easter weekend storm has impacted neighborhoods all across the region, and a long stretch of Topanga Canyon remains closed.

Topanga Canyon closure

The ongoing closure, between Pacific Coast Highway and the neighborhood of Fernwood, began March 9 in the aftermath of a massive landslide that blocked the entire roadway. It marks the second time Topanga Canyon has been shut down this year.

Though the conditions were mostly dry on Sunday, a pool of rain still sits at the bottom of the hill. Residents can walk and even ride their bikes along Topanga Canyon but no vehicles are allowed through.

Caltrans said the hillside is still unstable.

"Obviously, I can't go towards Malibu," said resident Olivia Corbett. "I used to catch the beach bus. I'd go into Santa Monica or Topanga mall, and now that's not going, so it's a lot of catching Ubers and getting deliveries. Yesterday, I went downtown, and I have to go through the Valley, usually, I would go the other way. So, it was expensive."

Crews monitored activity during the weekend. Caltrans urges people to seek alternative routes, preferably the 101 Freeway.

When will clear skies return to SoCal?

Forecasters said the rain would move on by Monday, though daytime temperatures will remain well below normal, with most highs in the 50s and low 60s.

A high pressure system will move temperatures substantially higher Tuesday and Wednesday, into the mid-70s in some areas. Gusty northwest winds and cooler conditions will increase the chances of another round of light rain by the end of the week.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.