Pro-Palestinian protest erupts in clashes in front of Pico-Robertson synagogue

PICO-ROBERTSON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Violent clashes broke out in the Pico-Robertson area as pro-Palestinian protesters encountered counter-protesters.

The violence broke out near the Adas Torah synagogue on Pico Boulevard Sunday morning.

Police in riot gear showed up trying to restore order.

What started as heated verbal confrontations escalated into physical fighting. Videos posted to social media showed punches being thrown, people wrestled to the ground and kicked. Some social media posts indicated it started when pro-Palestinian protesters tried to prevent people from entering the synagogue.

"Do your message, spread your message, it's the First Amendment. But when you're pepper-spraying little girls, it's messed up," said Mishah Klein, one area resident.

Several people were detained on the scene but according to LAPD no one was officially arrested. One person was cited for refusal to disperse.