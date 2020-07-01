Orange County orders all bars that don't offer dine-in services to shut down again

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County on Wednesday ordered all bars that don't offer dine-in services to shut down again as the region sees a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Effective at midnight, all bars, pubs, breweries that do not offer dine-in service will still be allowed to offer curbside sales only until further notice, according to the amended health officer order from the Orange County Health Care Agency.
Establishments that offer sit-down meals can continue to sell alcohol only if its paired with a meal.
The move comes as Laguna Beach decided to close its beach for the July 4th weekend as California sees a new surge in coronavirus cases.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
