COVID pandemic: Gov. Newsom approves Orange County's request for reopening of Phase 2 businesses

The approval came as the county health officer issued a new order requiring face coverings in public.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom has approved Orange County's request for the reopening of businesses as part of the second phase of a plan to ease restrictions prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Saturday.

Meanwhile, the county's health officer issued a new order and additional strong recommendations to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Effective immediately, in-restaurant dining and shopping centers may be patronized by the public as long as employees and customers adhere to physical distancing and other specified health guidelines.

In a statement, officials said the county was able to successfully demonstrate that it meets the state's required criteria as described in the "California Resiliency Roadmap."

Noting that Orange County issued guidelines for businesses to operate three weeks ago, Michelle Steele, chair of the Board of Supervisors, said: "It is our goal to ensure all Orange County businesses have the confidence to open as safely and as soon as possible without concerns about the state order."

The county health officer's new order requires all persons to wear face coverings when in public, and also mandates self-isolation for all those with COVID-19, and self-quarantine for all those who have been exposed to the virus.

"The Order includes necessary preventative measures to control and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community and help preserve the capacity in our local health care system, which was one of the metrics the California Department of Public Health took into account before approving our plan to move deeper into Stage 2 of re-opening Orange County,'' Dr. Nichole Quick said.
