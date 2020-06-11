Coronavirus Orange County

Face masks no longer required in Orange County as more businesses like gyms get OK to reopen

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Days after Orange County's chief health officer resigned amid criticism over her order requiring the public to wear face masks, the new interim health officer lifted that requirement as other businesses were given the green light to reopen.

Dr. Clayton Chau announced Thursday that while facial coverings are no longer required to be worn by the public, their use is still strongly recommended to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus as more sectors of the economy begin to resume operations. He added that the decision was not prompted by pushback from the public, but rather in an effort to be consistent with state language on masks.

The face covering order in the county had been at the center of controversy, with residents speaking out against the mandate at public meetings. Former health officer Dr. Nichole Quick was receiving heightened security due to threats stemming from her the mask order. Sheriff Don Barnes last month said he would not ask his deputies to enforce the order.

Orange County's Chief Health Officer Dr. Nichole Quick resigned Monday amid criticism over her order requiring face masks as businesses started to reopen.



Chau addressed Quick's resignation during a Thursday press briefing, saying that her department is a "great loss to this community."

He also announced that a forthcoming revised health order will allow for the reopening of several more types of businesses including movie theaters, bars, zoos, gyms and other fitness centers.

Those businesses can begin opening their doors starting Friday, June 12. Card rooms, race tracks and campgrounds are also included.

Orange County on Thursday reported 260 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths, bringing the region's totals to 7,987 cases and 202 deaths. Just over 3,720 individuals have recovered from the virus.
