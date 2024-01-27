Las Vegas teen accused of running down former Bell police chief faces new charge in stabbing case

New body camera footage released by police shows the moment the family of a former Bell police chief arrives to the scene of a hit-and-run crash that claimed his life.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- A Las Vegas teen charged as an adult after allegedly running down and killing a cyclist is facing a new attempted murder charge in a different case.

Jesus Ayala, 18, is a co-defendant with Jzamir Keys on 14 felony charges following the murder of Andreas "Andy" Probst last year. On January 17, he was arrested for attempted murder in an earlier case.

According to a police report, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a walk-in stabbing victim at UMC who had sustained multiple lacerations to his torso and a large laceration near his left ear on June 27, 2023.

The victim initially told investigators that he had been approached by two unknown males who attacked him with brass knuckles. He said nothing was taken from him and the suspects left him lying on the ground.

The victim told police he was taken to UMC by ambulance, but they learned that he was actually taken there by his roommate. UMC medical records said that the victim was diagnosed with the following:

Acute traumatic pain

Stab wound of face, multiple sites

Stab wound on the back

Assault by cutting with a knife

Pneumothorax on right

On June 28, 2023 police spoke to a witness who described approximately five individuals engaging in an "extremely violent" attack on the victim lasting approximately one minute. He speculated that if the attack lasted longer the victim would have been killed. The witness described the suspects as being under the age of 18.

Further investigation connected Ayala to the beating, with one witness identifying him as one of the "big homies" involved in the attack. On September 19, 2023, the victim positively identified Ayala in a photo lineup as the person who stabbed him.

A knife found at the scene did not provide a "suitable print match" to the suspect, according to the police report. DNA testing has not yet been completed.

Ayala has a preliminary hearing on the new attempted murder charge in Clark County Justice Court scheduled for February 28. His other trial is set to begin on November 12.

