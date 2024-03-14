Orange County DA, residents speak out after driver with 4 previous DUIs arrested in hit-and-run

Orange County's district attorney spoke out after a driver with four previous DUIs on his record was arrested this week in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Orange County's district attorney spoke out after a driver with four previous DUIs on his record was arrested this week in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Orange County's district attorney spoke out after a driver with four previous DUIs on his record was arrested this week in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Orange County's district attorney spoke out after a driver with four previous DUIs on his record was arrested this week in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash.

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County's District Attorney Todd Spitzer and local residents are speaking out after a driver with four previous DUIs on his record was arrested this week in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash, followed by a brief chase.

Jonathan Lopez, 31, of Orange, is accused of hitting a pedestrian just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Tustin Street, according to the Orange Police Department.

The victim, who was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk, was hit by a northbound Toyota whose driver did not stop after the impact, police said. The deceased, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

About 10 minutes later, a detective from the Orange Police Department spotted the suspect vehicle with significant front-end damage heading north on Glassell Street at Katella Avenue, police Lt. Phil McMullin. When the detective tried to pull the driver over, the suspect did not stop, instead leading police on a short pursuit that ended at Tustin Street south of Adams Avenue, McMullin said.

According to authorities, Lopez showed signs of intoxication when he was taken into custody. Lopez has four prior convictions for driving under the influence dating back to 2011 and his driver's license was revoked, according to court records.

"I know they've probably already taken his license away. I wish that there was some way to track somebody that many DUIs, so they can't get in a vehicle and drive anymore," said Lynn Wronosky, a resident of Orange.

Lopez was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, hit and run, leading police on a chase and vehicular homicide, McMullin said. He pleaded guilty in December 2021 to felony DUI with a misdemeanor for driving on a suspended or revoked license, court records show. As part of a plea deal, two misdemeanor counts of child abuse and endangerment for two boys who were in the car were dropped.

A suspected drunk driver struck and killed a pedestrian and then led Orange police on a chase before he was arrested Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

"It's 100% preventable, and I just don't think people understand," Spitzer said in an interview with ABC7. "And what we know is -- irrespective of ride sharing and designated driver campaigns -- DUIs are now going up in percentages, year after year after year.

"If you drink and drive, and you kill, we'll prosecute you for murder in this county," the D.A. said. "In California, we at least have to adopt interlock ignition, if not first time but at least second time DUI and any subsequent DUI."