Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange; police arrest DUI suspect after pursuit

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A pedestrian was killed while crossing the street Monday afternoon when a driver suspected of driving under the influence struck the victim before fleeing the scene, authorities say.

The driver was arrested after a short pursuit that ended at Tustin Street just south of Adams Avenue, according to the Orange Police Department. He was later identified as Jonathan Lopez, 31, from Orange.

The incident was reported at about 11:18 a.m. in the 300 block of N. Tustin Street when a patrol officer located a man with traumatic injuries lying on the roadway, investigators said. The victim, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Witnesses told police that the victim was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk when he was struck by the silver sedan, according to authorities.

About 10 minutes later, officers located a silver sedan with major front-end damage traveling north on Glassell Street at Katella Avenue and a pursuit ensued.

Lopez was arrested and taken to the Orange Police Department for further investigation. Police say Lopez was showing signs of alcohol intoxication and was arrested for felony DUI, felony hit and run, evading, and vehicular homicide.

Investigators say the suspect has four prior DUI convictions in the last 10 years.

Tustin Street is closed between Walnut and Palm during the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Ivans at (714)744-7451.