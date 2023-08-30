Orange County Fire Authority members to donate $100K to Maui firefighters

Members of the Orange County Fire Authority are on Maui to support the community.

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KABC) -- Members of the Orange County Fire Authority are on Maui to support the community, including 17 firefighters who lost their homes.

They are among the 6,000 people displaced by the deadly wildfires.

The Orange County team will be giving those firefighters $100,000 they've raised in donations.

Firefighter Ethan Frederick previously worked for the Maui Fire Department, and he's now there with the O.C. team.

The land search for victims of the wildfires has ended, and Navy dive teams are now searching the water.

The death toll stands at 115.