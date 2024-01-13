Walt Disney, Kobe Bryant, Gwen Stefani among first OC Hall of Fame class

Orange County is celebrating the worldwide contributions made by some of the most influential people to have lived there.

Orange County is celebrating the worldwide contributions made by some of the most influential people to have lived there.

Orange County is celebrating the worldwide contributions made by some of the most influential people to have lived there.

Orange County is celebrating the worldwide contributions made by some of the most influential people to have lived there.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County is celebrating the worldwide contributions made by some of the most influential people to have called the county home.

County leaders held a first of its kind induction ceremony for the Orange County Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame recognizes achievements made in philanthropy, civics, business, sports, music, arts and entertainment.

County Supervisor Don Wagner said that "for the inaugural class of 2023 there are 10 inductees."

Who are the inductees?

The following is a list of the 10 inductees into the OC Hall of Fame.

Walt Disney - music, arts and entertainment

- music, arts and entertainment Tiger Woods - sports

- sports Gwen Stefani - music, arts and entertainment

- music, arts and entertainment Henry Segerstrom - philanthropy

- philanthropy Greg Louganis - sports

- sports General William Lyon - civics

- civics Frank Jao - business

- business Amanda Beard - sports

- sports Kobe Bryant - sports

- sports Bill Medley - music, arts and entertainment

Who attended the ceremony?

Gwen Stefani attended the ceremony in downtown Santa Ana.

"This is an incredible, amazing, mind-blowing honor," said the 3-time Grammy Award winner.

The global superstar credits music and style to her OC roots.

"Orange County is where my dreams were born and the foundation that shaped my life. Anaheim, California is my roots. It's my culture and I've never left Anaheim behind."

Other inductees say Orange County can be a place of bliss or pain to many, so no matter their experience, they hope people can achieve greatness.

"Be your own hero," said Olympic diver Greg Louganis. "Use me as a benchmark to inspire you but go beyond me. I want to see my records broken. Be better than me."

"Strive harder to make an even more positive impact on our incredible community," added businessman Frank Jao.

County leaders say there are still a lot of names that can be added to the Hall of Fame. They plan to add 10 more inductees next year.